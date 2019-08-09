Insider Buying: Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Director Buys $122,100.00 in Stock

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,545,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 454,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 389,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,683,000 after purchasing an additional 324,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 851,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 266,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.