Insider Buying: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Purchases 4,418 Shares of Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall bought 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,233.62 ($12,065.36).

Nick Kelsall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Nick Kelsall sold 43,496 shares of Norcros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £90,471.68 ($118,217.27).

LON NXR opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79. Norcros plc has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 233 ($3.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXR shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

