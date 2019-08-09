Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,710 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.84 per share, with a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 712,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,635,363.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Century Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 113,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

