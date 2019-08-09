Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by National Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. National Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Get Inseego alerts:

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.45. Inseego has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inseego by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.