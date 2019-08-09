Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Inogen stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 1,274,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,894. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

