Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. 16,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 209.93, a quick ratio of 209.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.10%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 230.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11,500.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

