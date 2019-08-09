Innogy (ETR:IGY) PT Set at €38.40 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Innogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.98 ($43.00).

Shares of IGY traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Friday, reaching €43.20 ($50.23). The stock had a trading volume of 216,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.79. Innogy has a twelve month low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.02).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

