Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We shift from cautionary to a more open-minded stance on INFN stock, looking for sustained revenue growth and margin expansion. We maintain our FY19 revenue/EPS estimates, maintain our FY20 revenue estimate, and reduce our FY20 earnings (by -$.07). We maintain our Neutral rating and our price target moves from $3 to $4.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David W. Heard acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,185.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 45.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

