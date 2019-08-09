Indicoin Price Hits $0.0055 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00024667 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003922 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

