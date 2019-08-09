Imperial Capital Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target to $15.00

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Primo Water stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,720. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,683,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 459,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
