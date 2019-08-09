Imperial Capital Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target to $15.00

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,720. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,683,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 459,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.