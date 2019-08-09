IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Announces Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of IEC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,988. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Keith M. Butler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,184.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,160 over the last three months.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

