IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Announces Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter.
Shares of IEC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,988. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.