IDEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,298.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. IDEX has a market cap of $8.82 million and $31,298.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00257026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01184569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00087999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

