IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $2,704,531.84 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,263. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,153,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

