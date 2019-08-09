IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $2,704,531.84 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:IEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,263. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,153,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
