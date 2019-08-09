Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Up 6.8%

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.15, 110,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 23,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The firm has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

