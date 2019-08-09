ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.50.

ICU Medical stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.64. The company had a trading volume of 392,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,851. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $321.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $59,446.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $75,573,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,123 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in ICU Medical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

