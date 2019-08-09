Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.1 million.Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Ichor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. 19,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.70. Ichor has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.