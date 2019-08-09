iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 4.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDN. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. 3,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,823. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18.

