iBank Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iBank has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. iBank has a market capitalization of $5,378.00 and $4.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

