i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of IIIV traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 139,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,033. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $708.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

