Hydrogen (HYDRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $405,355.00

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, Mercatox and BitForex. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00256310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.01195446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00087922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, BitMart, CoinEx, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

