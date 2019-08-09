Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

HBAN stock remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,672,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,567,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 18,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

