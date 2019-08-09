HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 600 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 691 ($9.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 660.27 ($8.63).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 629.60 ($8.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.26. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

