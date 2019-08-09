HSBC Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €85.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.90 ($65.00) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.67 ($83.34).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €68.85 ($80.06) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.01.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

