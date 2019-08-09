Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

TWNK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 1,621,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

