Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44114-5.49638 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,894,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.