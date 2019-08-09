Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44114-5.49638 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.
Shares of HST stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,894,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84.
Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
