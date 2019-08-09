Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,642. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 137.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

