home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 4.4%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €3.35 ($3.90) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.74), approximately 19,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €3.08 ($3.59).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $83.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

