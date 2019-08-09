HML (LON:HMLH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.92

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and traded as high as $33.00. HML shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from HML’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

