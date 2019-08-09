Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

