Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,070 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,233,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,846,000.

VHT opened at $171.76 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

