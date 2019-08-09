High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HLF traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,800. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$6.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a market cap of $347.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.08 million. Analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$37,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,786.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

