Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

HTZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

