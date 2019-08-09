Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Insider Buys $98,640.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider David Van Ludwig bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGBL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. Heritage Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

