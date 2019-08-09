Hemispherx BioPharma’s (HEB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 290.24% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Hemispherx Biopharma announced positive safety and survival results from its Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Ampligen use as a combination therapy in recurrent ovarian cancer. Recall that the trial, conducted by the Center (UPMC), comprised of administering Ampligen in combination with Intron A and celecoxib via intraperitoneal delivery to patients with stage 4 ovarian cancer. No safety signals were observed. Focus turns to the ongoing phase 2 study in the recurrent ovarian cancer. which is also being conducted at UPMC. This trial is evaluating Ampligen, keytruda and cisplatin combination.””

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of HEB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,804. Hemispherx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director William M. Mitchell purchased 9,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $38,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas K. Equels purchased 29,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,252.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,924 shares of company stock worth $189,999 over the last ninety days.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

