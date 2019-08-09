Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

HMTV remained flat at $$12.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,468. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 105.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

