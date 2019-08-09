Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 56,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 1.49. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

