Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Helius Medical Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:HSDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.