Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.60 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Independent Research set a €1.20 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €1.69 ($1.97).

Shares of HDD stock opened at €0.95 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.21. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €0.91 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of €2.66 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

