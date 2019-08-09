Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthequity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $272,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,851. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

