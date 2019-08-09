Head-To-Head Survey: Neurotrope (NTRP) vs. The Competition

Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) is one of 577 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Neurotrope to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Neurotrope and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope N/A -77.18% -70.43% Neurotrope Competitors -1,481.93% -874.56% -29.12%

Neurotrope has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurotrope’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Neurotrope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Neurotrope shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurotrope and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurotrope Competitors 5121 14317 29481 1082 2.53

Neurotrope currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Neurotrope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurotrope is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurotrope and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope N/A -$11.02 million -4.31 Neurotrope Competitors $2.14 billion $227.34 million -427.06

Neurotrope’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neurotrope. Neurotrope is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neurotrope beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the research and clinical development of Bryostatin-1. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

