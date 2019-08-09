Head-To-Head Contrast: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & SoOum (NYSE:SOUM)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Walt Disney and SoOum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $59.43 billion 4.19 $12.60 billion $7.08 19.56 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than SoOum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Walt Disney and SoOum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 3 19 0 2.78 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $150.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than SoOum.

Volatility & Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 19.02% 14.28% 7.32% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SoOum does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Walt Disney beats SoOum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

