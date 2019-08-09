Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Spark Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $24.19 million 2.89 -$21.30 million ($1.18) -3.26 Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 61.17 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -48.24

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies 4.06% 2.22% 1.71% Spark Therapeutics -124.33% -16.68% -11.02%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and Spark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Spark Therapeutics 0 13 2 0 2.13

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 149.35%. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $86.37, suggesting a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Spark Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

