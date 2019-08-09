Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €74.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on WashTec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) target price on WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get WashTec alerts:

Shares of WSU stock opened at €47.45 ($55.17) on Tuesday. WashTec has a 12 month low of €46.95 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €83.80 ($97.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $634.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.