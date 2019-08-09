Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €33.00 Price Target

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.79 ($52.08).

Shares of NOEJ traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.86 ($32.40). The company had a trading volume of 166,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €29.30 ($34.07) and a twelve month high of €59.50 ($69.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.38. The stock has a market cap of $887.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

