Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 1,031,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94. Harsco has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $29,637,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,362,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 29.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.