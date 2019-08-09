Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 72,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 171,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

