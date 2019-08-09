Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 125 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $322.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

