Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 5.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,749,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,918,000 after acquiring an additional 962,098 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,684,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,124,000 after acquiring an additional 113,852 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

NYSE BIP opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

