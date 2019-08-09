Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Hanger updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Hanger stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 356,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,646. Hanger has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

