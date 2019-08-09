Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

HLNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,241. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.